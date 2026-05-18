Crews work to save historic building in Harmony after fire breaks out

HARMONY, Pa. — A two-alarm fire damaged a historic building after flames tore through the roof around noon on Monday.

“There’s a big hole burned in the roof, but you know, it could have been a lot worse today,” Harmony Fire District Chief Rob Reeb said.

Reeb said firefighters were able to contain the flames to the attic, but there is significant water damage. The building is located at the corner of Main and Mercer streets.

“These buildings – all which are more than 200 years old – are literally priceless,” said Joe White, a local historian.

Records show it was once the site of the Beahm Hotel, which was built after another fire broke out decades ago. The building was also home to the family-owned Sapienza Market at one time.

In recent years, Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has operated an investment advisory firm in the building, and all of their employees made it out safely Monday.

“Harmony is a small community. They’re a very tightly knit community. There were people standing here offering to help when I got here,” Reeb said.

Neighbors told Channel 11 they’re grateful firefighters were able to get to the scene quickly and hope the building can be saved.

“It’s an eye-catching building, those old windows, you know, it’s a shame to see it go up in flames,” March Frierson said. “These old buildings really need to be preserved. They’re a part of Harmony’s history, so we gotta be stewards to our own past.”

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire.

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