High temperatures stick around for Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Summer-like heat sticks around Tuesday with highs rebounding into the upper 80s to near 90 once again.

Late day showers and storms will also be possible, and any storm that forms could bring the threat for downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds, especially north towards I-80.

Big weather changes are on the way on Wednesday, with scattered showers and storms ushering in a 15-degree drop in temperatures through the day. Highs will settle in near normal in the lower 70s on Wednesday, and even cooler weather is on the way for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Scattered showers and the threat of storms will impact your weekend plans, so check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast on Channel 11 News for the latest track and timing.

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