Crews working to rescue man from collapsed trench in Washington County

Crews working to rescue a man from a collapsed trench in Washington County
CHARLEROI, Pa. — Crews are working to rescue a man from a collapsed trench in Washington County.

Washington County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 800 block of McKean Avenue in Charleroi at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said a man was working in a ditch there but it collapsed and trapped him.

Initial reports indicated a gas line was struck. Columbia Gas has released information saying a third-party contractor was working in the area doing non-gas-related work.

A Life Flight helicopter has been called to the scene.

