Darlington Township community planning how to spend derailment relief money from Norfolk Southern

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s been about six months since the disastrous train derailment in East Palestine and now people in Darlington Township are finally getting some relief.

Governor Josh Shapiro got Norfolk Southern to pay $1 million for communities impacted.

“This critical funding will help Darlington Township and Lawrence County build back better than better,” Governor Shapiro said.

Leaders in those areas will determine how the funds will best be used and some residents said they want a say.

“We are the ones that have been affected by this, who are concerned about things in the future. Listen to what we have to say,” said Lori O’Connell, Darlington Township resident.

Darlington Township got $660,000 and leaders there will get public input before making a decision.

Darlington Township supervisors chairman Mike Carreon said, “This is not a settlement but a small step forward. We continue in discussions with Norfolk Southern in an effort to address both our short and long-term concerns.”

Channel 11 asked Beaver County Commissioner Jac Manning about where he could see that money going.

“Groundwater testing, ongoing health monitoring and continue to do health clinics and maybe inconvenience fees to help compensate some of the residents,” said Commissioner Jack Manning

Manning said road repairs and healthcare monitoring for first responders are important too.

Lawrence County got $340,000 and leaders plan to use it to help businesses and people impacted.

Commissioner Manning said this situation is far from over.

“There are still ramifications happening every day they continue to keep up the site and trying to bring things back the way it was before,” said Manning.

Several residents said they will be at the Darlington Township supervisors meeting at the township building on August 14 at 7 p.m. to discuss the funding.

