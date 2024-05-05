Man killed in overnight ATV crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A man died in an ATV crash in Butler County overnight.

Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County say the crash happened on Chicora Fennelton Road in Donegal Township near the intersection with Geibel Road.

Police say the ATV rolled over when the driver lost control while going around a bend.

The man killed in the crash was identified as David Sibenac, 39, of Gibsonia.

Police say Sibenac was under the influence at the time of the crash.

