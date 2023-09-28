Local

Deer management will begin this weekend at 2 parks in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff

Deer management will begin this weekend at 2 parks in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh’s plan to control the deer population in two local parks will begin this weekend.

According to a news release, controlled bow hunting in Frick Park and Riverview Park will start on Saturday.

The hunts will take place in designated areas of both parks, and notice signs have been posted to keep parkgoers informed.

Archery will take place in both parks from Saturday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Jan. 7, excluding Sundays.

