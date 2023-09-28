Teen critically injured in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — A teen was hospitalized after being shot in Pittsburgh early Thursday morning.

Just before 3:15 a.m., police were called to the 3400 block of Fleming Avenue in Brighton Heights for reports of an aggravated assault.

Officers gave aid to a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was in critical but stable condition when EMS took him to a local hospital, where he was taken into surgery.

A male suspect who did not live in the home reportedly fled on foot before police arrived.

The shooting is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group