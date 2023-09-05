Local

Pittsburgh to team up with Dept. of Agriculture to control deer population with controlled hunts

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh to team up with Dept. of Agriculture to control deer population with controlled hunts (Robert Winkler/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has announced new plans to control the deer population in local parks.

Monday, leaders announced the city is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a pilot program with archery-controlled hunts.

RELATED >>> City proposes using bowhunters to control deer population in Pittsburgh parks

The hunts will be in Frick and Riverview Park during the 2023-24 deer archery season.

According to a news release, 30 archers will be selected to participate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Karns City community holds vigil to support high school quarterback who collapsed during game
  • Event organizers urge Pittsburgh Labor Day parade-goers prepare for high temperatures
  • 2 dead, 7 hurt in Fayette County crash
  • VIDEO: 2 dead, 7 hurt in Fayette County crash
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read