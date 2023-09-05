Pittsburgh to team up with Dept. of Agriculture to control deer population with controlled hunts

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has announced new plans to control the deer population in local parks.

Monday, leaders announced the city is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a pilot program with archery-controlled hunts.

The hunts will be in Frick and Riverview Park during the 2023-24 deer archery season.

According to a news release, 30 archers will be selected to participate.

