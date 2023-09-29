Local

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse to open for lunch at downtown restaurant

By Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

WPXI Union Trust Building A building on Grant Street in downtown Pittsburgh. (JOE WOJCIK, Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — In what is sure to be touted as a sign of rebounding business prospects for the Golden Triangle, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is scheduled to start operating for lunch.

That’s according to a social media post by the Davis Cos., the Boston-based real estate company that owns the Union Trust Building in which Del Frisco’s is located.

