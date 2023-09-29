Man arrested after allegedly assaulting usher at PPG Paints Arena during Aerosmith concert

PITTSBURGH — A Bethel Park man accused of assaulting an usher at PPG Paints Arena during the Aerosmith concert has been arrested.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Derek Pritchard, 24, was arrested on Thursday night.

The alleged victim was working as an usher at the Captain Morgan Club inside the arena on Sept. 6, the night of the concert.

According to a news release, surveillance video shows the usher being struck multiple times in the head and face with the end of an empty liquor bottle.

The video also shows the usher being stomped on in the head and neck area while on the ground. The usher suffered a concussion and injuries to his head and face.

Pittsburgh police identified Pritchard after the assault through interviews with witnesses and the surveillance video.

Pritchard is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and attempted homicide. He is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

