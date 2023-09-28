Local mother of graduate killed hours after receiving degree looking to continue his legacy

PITTSBURGH — A local mother is moving forward after her son died on the day of his graduation from the University of Dayton.

Ian Brunner’s mother, Jen Brunner, tells us her son loved building and creating. He was a mechanical engineer major and he worked on his car all the time.

On the day of his death, he was working under his vehicle when his car jack slipped and the car fell, crushing him underneath it. Ian unfortunately didn’t survive, but now his family is working to make sure his legacy continues.

Jen Brunner says when she closes her eyes, she can still see him walking across the stage with his degree in hand.

“To have to deal with this type of news, I believe the only option was to continue to move forward,” Brunner said.

It was May 7 and she and their entire family left Pittsburgh early to travel to his graduation.

An innovative kid, Jen says they were so excited about his future in mechanical engineering

“He purchased his Miata when he was in high school and rebuilt that engine, he built his own go-kart,” Brunner said

Following the graduation, Ian wanted to drive his Miata back to Pittsburgh, so his family packed up his stuff in their car and drove home. Ian was planning to leave the next morning, but never made it.

“It was after 8 p.m. when I got the public service call and when I picked up it was the Montgomery County coroner’s office and you know, a mother knows,” Jen Brunner said.

On the evening of his graduation, Ian was working to patch an exhaust leak on his car.

He had the car up, but the jack slipped and the car fell on top of him.

“It crushed him. We have the car, we aren’t angry at the car,” Jen Brunner said.

Now, his mother is continuing his legacy through an endowed memorial scholarship for students in the School of Engineering

“We want to continue promoting students who have those big ideas like Ian’s that want to design projects and bring them to fruition,” Jen Brunner said.

Once $100,000 are raised, each year, students will receive a scholarship in Ian’s honor.

His mother hopes that will make him smile.

“I believe Ian is proud of how we are continuing to tell his story,” Jen Brunner said.

Donations to the scholarship can be made online at givecampus.com.

