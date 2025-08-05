Desmond Reid named to Doak Walker Award watch list

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh senior running back Desmond Reid has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2025 Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding college running back by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

Reid is among the elite backs recognized nationally after a dynamic 2024 season in which the Miami Gardens, Fla., native compiled 966 rushing yards, 579 receiving yards, 159 punt return yards, and scored touchdowns three different ways.

The Doak Walker Award is named in honor of SMU legend and three-time All-American Doak Walker. Ten semifinalists will be named in November, followed by three finalists later that month. The winner will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12.

This year’s watch list features standout performers from across the country, including 2024 Doak Walker semifinalist Makhi Hughes (Oregon), Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love, and Louisville’s Isaac Brown. Reid’s inclusion is another major preseason recognition for the senior running back, who has already been named to the All-ACC Team and several national award watch lists.

