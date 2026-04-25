Woman charged in deadly shooting in Lawrenceville

A woman is charged in the shooting death of a man in Lawrenceville early Tuesday morning.

Man who was shot in Lawrenceville dies in hospital

Nykia Edwards, 21, of Clairton, was arrested Friday by Pittsburgh Police.

According to court paperwork, Edwards attended a party with her girlfriend and her cousin in the 5100 block of Butler Street. At one point, the cousin tried to break up an argument between Edwards and her girlfriend that happened outside the party.

Edwards told investigators that when the victim, a 47-year-old man, approached the group, Edwards panicked and ran to the corner of Butler Street and Stanton Avenue. When she turned around, Edwards said she saw the victim running at her and believed he had something in his hand, possibly a knife. Edwards then fired a shot, hitting the victim in the abdomen.

Edwards said she then ran back to the party, climbed out a window, threw the gun in a yard, and boarded a bus to the South Side.

A hearing is scheduled in May.

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