Disaster in Cincinnati: Pirates blow another lead, O’Hearn exits with obvious injury

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

For the Pirates, Friday night’s game at Great American Ballpark was a nightmare.

Starter Paul Skenes struggled, the bullpen blew its 20th save, a costly miscue in the eighth gave the Reds the lead, and Ryan O’Hearn had to be carried off the field in the ninth inning of an 8-7 loss to the Reds. Their losing streak is now at four games.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 2-0 PIT: The Pirates (55-56) took advantage of a couple defensive miscues and scored a pair of runs on a Nick Gonzales two-out single up the middle off Hunter Greene with the bases loaded.

Bottom 1st, 2-2: Paul Skenes labored through a 36-pitch inning and the Reds (52-57) quickly struck back to tie the game. Tyler Stephenson ripped an RBI double down the left field line and Nathaniel Lowe plated a run with a base hit to right.

Top 2nd, 3-2 PIT: Jake Mangum lined a solo home run that just cleared the right field wall and stayed inside the foul pole. Mangum’s 336-foot homer was his third of the season.

Bottom 3rd, 3-3: JJ Bleday tied the game with a solo home run to right field.

Bottom 4th, 5-3 CIN: The Reds took their first lead of the game when Sal Stewart hit a two-run home run to center field following an Elly De La Cruz triple.

Top 5th, 5-4 CIN: Esmerlyn Valdez brought the Pirates back within one with a sacrifice fly to right. Brandon Lowe, who doubled to open the inning, scored after advancing to third base.

Top 8th, 7-5 PIT: The Pirates rallied for three runs, all with two outs, to take the lead. Gonzales and Endy Rodríguez had one-out singles off Caleb Ferguson. The Reds brought in Pierce Johnson, who struck out pinch-hitter Jared Triolo before Henry Davis, Mangum and Lowe each delivered an RBI single.

Bottom 8th, 8-7 CIN: Stewart singled home a pair off Wilber Dotel (1-4) to tie the game. Mason Montgomery entered and looked to have the final out, but the Reds took the lead when Gonzales fielded a ball at third with two outs and runners on the corners. But Gonzales threw to second base, where Lowe was charged with an error after the ball ticked off his glove. Stewart scored from third.

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