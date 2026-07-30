Family members reflect on life of woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Penn Hills

PENNN HILLS, Pa. — The family of Crystal Russ wants people to remember her for how she lived and not how she died.

Russ’ cousin told Channel 11 that the 44-year-old mother of four was a kind, loving woman whose life revolved around her children and family.

“Crystal was a very sweet person. She was a very wonderful mother,” Alicia Rucker said. “That’s all she wanted to do was be a good parent, a good mother for her children.”

Family members described Russ as the heart of their close-knit family.

She is known as someone who was always positive, compassionate and deeply involved in the lives of those she loved.

“She was a dedicated family member and she was the sweetest person in my family. This is a real tragedy for us. She was the sweetest person I knew,” Rucker said.

Now, they are trying to come to terms with what happened Tuesday afternoon in Penn Hills.

Police found Russ and William Broadus dead inside a black SUV on West Barivista Drive.

Investigators have described the case as a domestic situation.

Russ’ family said the couple had been married for nearly 10 years but were in the process of separating.

They said Russ was dropping off their children when Broadus came outside the home and, at some point, shot her while she was inside the moving vehicle.

The vehicle, the family added, rolled and crashed into a neighbor’s garage.

Broadus, according to a relative, then got inside the vehicle and shot himself.

“What he did to Crystal, I don’t want anybody to think that’s love. That’s not love. When you love someone, you protect them. You’re patient with them, you give them love. You don’t hurt people you love,” she said.

Russ leaves behind four children.

She and Broadus shared twins, and Russ had two older children before their marriage.

Family members said they are now caring for the children and hope others facing dangerous situations will seek help before it’s too late.

“Please express yourself. Please let your family know so that they can assist you,” Rucker said.

As they mourn, the family says they are leaning on one another and their faith while remembering the woman they say always put others first.

“My cousin is in heaven. She’s with God and she’s safe. Now I just have to make sure the kids are safe,” another family member said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe here: https://gofund.me/01190db69

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