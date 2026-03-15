Dog park in Lower Burrell temporarily closed due to ‘potential safety concern,’ officials say

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — The dog park at Lower Burrell’s Kotecki Park is closed until at least Monday.

In a social media post, the City of Lower Burrell said the dog park will stay closed out of an abundance of caution so staff can address a “potential safety concern.”

Our crew saw a stadium light that had collapsed, and another light that was leaning onto a scoreboard at the ballpark. It’s unclear whether this is related to the closure.

Kotecki Park light

Kotecki Park light

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we take the appropriate steps to keep our parks safe,” the post says.

The city says it will post updates once the park is safe to reopen.

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