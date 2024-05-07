Downtown Pittsburgh activities kick off outdoor dining season

PITTSBURGH — To celebrate the start of the outdoor dining season, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership will hold several activities starting this weekend.

“We can’t wait to welcome Bucco’s fans, music aficionados, and everyone in between, to Downtown this summer, and what better way to do that than with free live music and activities?” said Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup in a news release. “Market Square and 6th Street are home to one-of-a-kind dining and shopping options and events — it’s no wonder these places are popular destinations throughout the season.”

In collaboration with 6th Street businesses, the PDP spearheaded temporary streetscape enhancements and pedestrian improvements along Penn Avenue and 6th Street, including the installation of corridor branding and new plants.

A lineup of events is scheduled for the weekend. On Friday, May 10, as the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Gaucho will host live music by Jesse Lowry at the Penn Avenue and 6th Street intersection from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Clemente Bridge will close starting at 3 p.m. and will reopen once the game concludes. Sixth Street will remain open to vehicles.

The festivities continue in Market Square as Yoga in the Square returns from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, followed by live music from Joshua Sager from 1 to 3 p.m.

