Dozens of people call on ICE to stay out of Pittsburgh after agent shoots, kills woman in Minnesota

PITTSBURGH — Dozens of people gathered Downtown on Wednesday night, calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stay out of the city.

The protest was one of hundreds that took place across the country after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minnesota.

Pittsburgh had a non-cooperation policy with ICE under Mayor Ed Gainey. Now, community members are calling on the new administration to uphold that policy.

“The call for our new mayor to continue the policy of no cooperation with ICE in the city of Pittsburgh,” said Guillermo Perez of the Labor Council of Latin America. “And I’d take it just one step further. We call on Gov. Josh Shapiro — no state police cooperation."

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group