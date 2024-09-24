Driver charged after cars parked at Millvale restaurant damaged in chain-reaction crash

MILLVALE, Pa. — Channel 11 is learning new details about the accused drunk driver who crashed into several cars that were parked along North Avenue in Millvale. According to the criminal complaint, the driver was not only drunk, but he was erratic, yelling at nearby workers inside Frank’s Pizza and Chicken shop and ignoring officers’ commands.

WATCH: Video shows moment driver plows into parked car in Millvale, causing chain reaction

The scary thing is, neighbors told Channel 11 News this isn’t the first time.

Channel 11 News obtained a doorbell cam video from a neighbor: it showed the moment a suspected drunk driver crashed into a row of parked cars. You see headlights speeding by on the dark street and then boom, the vehicle hits the first car causing a domino effect. In total, six cars had to be towed from the scene.

“A loud bang which initially caused them to come running out and that’s when he hit the other vehicles,” said nearby neighbor Jessica Brantner.

According to the criminal complaint, on Friday evening, just before 8:30 p.m. Police received a call that a vehicle was speeding on North Avenue in Millvale. Moments later they got another call that Gregory Gushard, 39, had crashed into several parked vehicles.

“If it’s not just speeding it’s the drunk drivers, and on Friday that driver was pretty erratic after and going after people my father went after him, so something has got to change,” Brantner said.

Police said Gushard’s eyes were glassy, he smelled of alcohol and was yelling at witnesses.

Neighbors told us this unfortunately is not the first time a drunk driver has crashed on this road. She witnessed an accident just last year.

“They use it as a racetrack. Took out a car at the same spot and railroad effect into three other cars,” Brantner said.

Now neighbors fear that next time, it won’t just be damaged property.

“Residential area if they lived here and their kids lived here guarantee they wouldn’t be driving like that,” she said.

Gushard was released and has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 17.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group