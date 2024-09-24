Fox Chapel Area School District to have full virtual instruction day, delayed start after threat

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — Fox Chapel Area School District will be operating on a full virtual instruction day with a delayed start Tuesday after a possible threat.

District officials said they became aware of a possible threat targeting Fox Chapel Area High School late Monday.

As school district personnel and local police investigate, students will be on a full virtual instruction day with a delayed start out of an abundance of caution, district officials said.

Classes will start at the following times:

High school – 9:30 a.m.

Dorseyville Middle School – 10 a.m.

Elementary schools – 11 a.m.

High school and middle school students will have a combination of synchronous and asynchronous learning and should sign in to their Schoology accounts to access meeting codes, course content and assignments, the district said. Elementary students will receive an email from their teachers with their asynchronous learning assignments and a Google Meet link with virtual synchronous connection times. If your child does not have access to a device, email your child’s teacher.

If you are in need of additional help, please contact your school counselor. Other supportive resources can be found https://www.fcasd.edu/student-support/mental-health-supports.

