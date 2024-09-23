Man, 63, stabbed to death inside Overbrook home

PITTSBURGH — A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death in Overbrook on Monday afternoon.

The stabbing happened in the 2100 block of Lucina Avenue around 3 p.m., Pittsburgh police said.

Once on scene, first responders found the victim in the entryway with a “severe laceration” to his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old man who lives in the house was taken to a local hospital for a hand injury. According to investigators, he will be taken to Pittsburgh Police Headquarters for questioning.

Detectives are currently searching the home.

