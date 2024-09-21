WATCH: Video shows moment driver plows into parked car in Millvale, causing chain reaction

MILLVALE, Pa. — A driver slammed into seven cars outside Frank’s Pizza and Chicken in Millvale on Friday night, according to witnesses.

Surveillance video shared with Channel 11 shows the moment a car plowed into another parked car.

Witnesses say that caused a chain reaction.

Some of the cars now have significant damage and had to be towed. One woman told Channel 11 she doesn’t know how she’s going to get to work Monday.

Witnesses also tell us this has happened before. One man’s car has been hit three times.

“I just heard like four, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom,’ I thought it was a shooting. so I ran back into the dining room and I hid behind a chair,” said Max, who was eating inside the restaurant at the time.

Witnesses told Channel 11 the driver of the car appeared to be under the influence and was arrested after resisting.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group