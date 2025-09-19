Drugs, guns, over $13K in cash seized from home in Fayette County, DA says

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Fayette County District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant Friday morning, seizing drugs, firearms and cash, and arresting two individuals.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the PSP Special Emergency Response Team, resulted in the confiscation of 1/2 kilogram of cocaine, 1 kilogram of methamphetamine and 3.5 ounces of heroin/fentanyl from a home on Lenox Stree in Uniontown.

Authorities also seized two firearms, including a ghost gun, and over $13,000 in cash.

District Attorney Mike Aubele announced the charges against Johnnie Baker IV, known as “Fetty,” and Abbigail Kozakovsky, who face charges including Possession with Intent to Distribute and Endangering the Welfare of Children.

A 4-year-old child was present in the home during the seizure, which has led to additional charges of endangering the welfare of children against the suspects.

