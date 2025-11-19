Duquesne basketball back home for next 4 games

PITTSBURGH — The Duquesne University men’s basketball team is set to return to UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse for a series of home games, starting with a matchup against Loyola (Md.) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Dukes are looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season, an 87-77 defeat at Villanova during the Villanova Challenge. Senior guard Tarence Guinyard led the team with an impressive 30-point performance against the Wildcats.

Duquesne enters the game against Loyola (Md.) ranked fourth in the Atlantic 10 in scoring offense, averaging 84.8 points per game. They also hold the fourth spot in field goal percentage, converting 49.2% of their shots. Individually, Tarence Guinyard leads the Atlantic 10 in scoring with an average of 21.0 points per game.

Graduate student forward John Hugley IV also ranks in the top 10, sitting seventh with 16.8 points per contest. The 2025-26 season marks the 110th year of Duquesne basketball, a milestone highlighted by their 83-63 victory over Niagara in the season opener, which secured the program’s 1,500th win.

Senior forward David Dixon will play his final season with Duquesne, having spent his entire career with the Dukes. Dixon is notable for being one of only four players in the Atlantic 10 to have spent their entire career with one program.

Maximus Edwards, a redshirt senior guard, recently reached 1,000 career points, contributing 10 points in the win over Sacred Heart. Edwards was named the 2023 Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year and has a career scoring average of 10.4 points per game.

Duquesne will face Northeastern in Akron, Ohio, following their game against Loyola (Md.). This matchup will take place at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, the alma mater of head coach Dru Joyce III. Dru Joyce III, in his second year as head coach, has led Duquesne to notable achievements, including an appearance in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, where they secured a victory over BYU.

