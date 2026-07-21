Eat’n Park announces new banana-flavored Smiley Cookie

PITTSBURGH — Eat’n Park is going bananas!

The beloved business is introducing its latest flavored Smiley Cookie.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Eat’n Park announced the new limited-edition treat.

The classic sugar cookie will now have a banana flavor and bright yellow icing, which will keep the signature smile.

Eat’n Park officials said they are rolling out this cookie after receiving a great response to their recent pickle-flavored Smiley Cookie.

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“Guests had so much fun with our Pickle Smiley Cookies at Picklesburgh, and we’re excited to give them a taste of another limited-time flavor,” said Amanda Giacobbi, senior director of restaurant marketing at Eat’n Park Hospitality Group. “The banana flavor is such a fantastic complement to the taste of our classic Smiley Cookie, and we know our guests are going to love it!”

The banana cookie becomes the second fruit-flavored baked good to come out of Eat’n Park this year, with a “Merry Berry” cookie released in May. That cookie had a strawberry flavor.

The new cookie can be ordered at Eat’N Park restaurants or online.

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