Eat’n Park releases new Smiley Cookie for Merry Berry Month of May

PITTSBURGH — Even after 40 years, Eat’n Park continues to create new cookie flavors for customers to smile about.

Just in time to celebrate the “Merry Berry Month of May,” the beloved Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain is releasing a limited-edition Strawberry Smiley Cookie.

It’s a classic sugar cookie as always, featuring pink strawberry icing and the iconic Smiley grin. The treat is available now and will be around all summer.

Eat’n Park officials say they’re excited for diners to try the treat that pays homage to long-time favorite menu items.

“This year marks 40 years of the Smiley Cookie, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a brand-new cookie that pays homage to our Strawberry Pie and some of our other most celebrated menu items,” Amanda Giacobbi said.

The Strawberry Smiley Cookies can be bought by the dozen in restaurants or ordered online in larger quantities.

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