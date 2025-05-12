Echo Realty adds two newcomers to the retail mix at the Meridian project in the East End

PITTSBURGH — As construction crews work to finish off building a 36,000-square-foot Market District store next door, Echo Realty has added a couple newcomers to the retail tenant mix at the Meridian, the retail-and-apartment project straddling Penn and Shady Avenues in the city’s East End.

According to the company’s website, Echo Realty has listed a new Sephora store and new-to-Pittsburgh Cava restaurant on the site plan.

Sephora is slated to establish a store of a little more than 3,000 square feet at the development project, further adding to its ongoing expansion within the City of Pittsburgh while it’s already well-established with stores in the region’s suburbs such as at Ross Park Mall and South Hills Village as well as within some local Kohl’s stores.

Another newcomer to the Meridian looks like a newcomer to the region in the Mediterranean restaurant Cava, perhaps best known in Pittsburgh for its variety of dips and spreads available on grocery store shelves, including at the East Liberty Whole Foods Market.

