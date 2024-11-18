Edgewood neighbors frustrated as cars parked along busy street keep getting hit by other drivers

EDGEWOOD, Pa. — Neighbors who live along a busy street in Edgewood are frustrated. Many of them park their car along South Braddock Avenue and their vehicles are getting hit over and over again by some drivers.

Channel 11 got a close-up look of the damage to one man’s car. Jordan Kulik said a driver clipped the back of his car the other day and took off. There were still car parts on the ground when we were in the area.

“This is the third vehicle that has been hit. The first two were totaled. This one I’m still waiting for the extent of the damages but it may also be totaled,” Kulik said.

Jordan said this unfortunately happens a lot along this busy street near Regent Square.

”It’s essentially a residential street that’s connected to a highway and there’s no traffic controls,” Kulik said.

Kulik thinks putting in some traffic controls could help. He said some neighbors park partly on the sidewalk to avoid getting hit, but then get ticketed by police.

There’s also no parking allowed on the other side of the street, on the Swissvale side. Neighbors think it’s unfair.

”I feel like they should be given a little bit of leeway on that,” Patrick Smith said.

Edgewood Police Chief Robert Payne said they’ve received many complaints from people using the sidewalk and they have to enforce the local laws. He said the department is aware of the situation along South Braddock Avenue and there’s no easy solution. He said residents can reach out to the borough council.

”It’s very unfortunate for those homeowners. Their cars are kind of in the line of fire and [they’re] not really able to park in front of their homes. It’s just a huge inconvenience,” Smith said.

Payne said the road can be a tight fit since it’s a narrow street. He encourages drivers to be extra careful. Channel 11 also reached out to the Edgewood borough about these issues and was told no comment.

