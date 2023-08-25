EF-2 Tornado confirmed in Fayette County by NWS

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Fayette County.

The tornado was categorized as an intensity of EF-2, meaning winds greater than 110 mph.

Our damage survey team in Fayette County has confirmed a tornado of at least EF-2 intensity. Winds greater than 110mph. More details forthcoming. #pawx #Pittsburgh — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 25, 2023

The organization conducted a site survey near Yogi Bear Campground Friday morning.

At around noon on Friday, Chopper 11 flew over the area, where toppled trees could be seen.

Residents of Springfield Township showed Channel 11 extensive damage to their farms, including a roof that had been torn from a building.

Thousands in the region remain without power into the afternoon.

