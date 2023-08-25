Local

EF-2 Tornado confirmed in Fayette County by NWS

By WPXI.com News Staff

Damage Chopper 11 flew over Fayette County, where extensive storm damage could be seen.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Fayette County.

PHOTOS: Thousands in Pittsburgh region without power after strong storms

The tornado was categorized as an intensity of EF-2, meaning winds greater than 110 mph.

The organization conducted a site survey near Yogi Bear Campground Friday morning.

At around noon on Friday, Chopper 11 flew over the area, where toppled trees could be seen.

Residents of Springfield Township showed Channel 11 extensive damage to their farms, including a roof that had been torn from a building.

RELATED COVERAGE: Fayette farming community bands together after storm leaves path of destruction

Thousands in the region remain without power into the afternoon.

