1 hospitalized after car crashes into house in New Eagle

By WPXI.com News Staff

NEW EAGLE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a house in New Eagle.

Washington County 911 confirms police, fire and EMS units were called to the 200 block of Main Street for the crash at 4 p.m.

No one was inside the house at the time of the crash. The severity of the person’s injuries is not known at this time.

Monongahela police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m.

