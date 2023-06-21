Local

$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at local Shop ‘n Save

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pennsylvania Lottery Pennsylvania Lottery

By WPXI.com News Staff

A Pennsylvania Lottery $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket was recently sold in Washington County.

The $1,000,000 Game ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save at 125 West Beau St. in Washington. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Charges filed after mother of 4 hit, killed by motorcycle in Rochester
  • Multiple black bears spotted across Allegheny County; here’s where they’re coming from
  • Pittsburgh activist arrested at Juneteenth parade says video will prove his innocence
  • VIDEO: Local drivers experiencing long waits to get their cars repaired; here's why
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read