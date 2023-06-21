$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at local Shop ‘n Save

A Pennsylvania Lottery $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket was recently sold in Washington County.

The $1,000,000 Game ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save at 125 West Beau St. in Washington. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

