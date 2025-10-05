House damaged by fire in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were on scene for a house fire in Westmoreland County on Sunday.
A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says crews were called to the 100 block of Sherwood Drive in Hempfield Township at 12:32 p.m.
Channel 11 crews on scene saw charring on the side of the house and damage to some of the second-floor windows.
Neighbors say a woman was home at the time of the fire.
It’s unknown if anyone was injured
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
