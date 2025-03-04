Excitement grows as U.S. Open returns to Oakmont in 100 days

OAKMONT, Pa. — The U.S. Open at Oakmont is officially 100 days away!

The U.S. Open Championship Trophy was in the Channel 11 Studio earlier this afternoon. You can truly feel the anticipation as preparations ramp up for the U.S. Open at Oakmont in June, which you’ll be able to watch right here on WPXI.

“It is one of the best courses not only in the country, but in the entire world,” said USGA Museum and World Golf Hall Of Fame Director Mike Trostel.

And in just 100 days, eyes from all across the world will focus on Oakmont for the 125th U.S. Open.

“It’s never been anywhere else more,” Trostel said. “The 10th time to Oakmont, going back and just looking at the trophy and seeing 1927, so we’ve spent almost 100 years of U.S. Opens at Oakmont.”

The excitement from the USGA to the fans to the Western Pennsylvania Golf Community is palpable. Oakmont is now one of just three anchor sites for the U.S. Open — which means long-term investments like an upgraded practice facility, investments in the fan experience, and changes to the course itself as they welcome the best golfers in the world this summer.

“Gil Hance, the world-renowned architect, has come back in here and has made some major renovations and restorations,” Trostel said. “To bring back some different hole locations on greens, move some bunkers around a little bit to really challenge the best players in the world.”

With all the history already here at Oakmont, the golf world is ready to see the next champion raise the trophy in just a few short months.

“We like to say we bring that championship to the cathedrals of golf,” said Trostel. “Oakmont certainly classifies as being one of those great courses.”

A lot of the weekly passes and upgraded tickets are already sold out, but there are still daily tickets available at USOpen.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group