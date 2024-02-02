Exclusive video: Federal agents search Allegheny River for more than a dozen stolen guns

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Crews from multiple Westmoreland County Agencies, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spent hours Friday morning searching the Allegheny River for more than a dozen stolen guns.

