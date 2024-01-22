Police searching for people who crashed vehicle into New Kensington gun shop, stole weapons

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Police are looking for whoever is responsible for stealing an undisclosed amount of guns from a New Kensington gun shop overnight on Monday.

Roy Berg, the owner of RC Firearms LLC couldn’t believe what he saw when he got to his gun store just after midnight.

“Disbelief. To crash a truck through a building? It’s just insanity,” Berg told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

He got the call from his security company that someone had broken into his gun shop. By looking at surveillance video, they saw the thieves back their truck into the building twice, essentially using the truck as a “battering ram.”

The truck crashed one time against a garage door next to the gun shop.

“Then apparently they figured that was in the wrong spot, so their only other option was to go through the main entrance,” Berg said. “So, that’s when they backed the truck up into this part of the building.”

He found multiple guns were stolen. The glass cases inside his shop were smashed open and ransacked. The total number of guns stolen isn’t known.

“One gun in the wrong hands is way too many,” Berg said.

Berg and his son have run the gun shop since opening it last February. He said they did everything right: had reinforced doors, security cameras, and everything to deter or stop this from happening.

“Whether they didn’t know, or they’re just that stupid. We have every angle,” Berg said. “We’ve seen it all. We watched it back a million times with the authorities. If they [criminals] want it they’re going to get it no matter how good of security.”

He said he hopes the person or people responsible are caught – fast.

“I hope they get prosecuted and get what they deserve,” Berg told Havranek. “I mean, it’s guns. It’s always the bad guy, unfortunately, and the law-abiding citizens have got to pay for it.”

Berg said he and his son do plan to reopen, but are closed for the foreseeable future.

“We’ll survive, we’ll rebuild it, and we’ll reopen,” Berg said.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information that can help you’re asked to call the New Kensington Police Department.

