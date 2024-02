PITTSBURGH — The portable potties in downtown Pittsburgh are being removed.

They were put in place over the summer to help curb public urination.

People are now urged to use a public bathroom at the Smithfield-Liberty parking garage.

The bathroom will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

