Fallen Tarentum police Chief McIntire’s home paid off by nonprofit

The mortgage on fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire’s home has been paid in full by the nonprofit Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“Knowing my home has been paid off is such a sense of relief after everything I have been through since January 2nd. Knowing that my kids don’t have to be moved and uprooted from school or their home where all our memories are is such a sense of relief,” said Ashley McIntire, Chief McIntire’s widow. “I have no idea how to even begin to thank anyone for this but I would love for you all to know I am beyond grateful and will never have the right words to show you all or tell you all how appreciative I truly am for this.”

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, pass away from 9/11-related illnesses, and leave behind young children.

Chief McIntire was shot and killed during a foot pursuit of a wanted subject on Jan. 2.

This Independence Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will have delivered over 30 mortgage payoffs to Gold Star families and fallen first responder families across the country.

Learn more at T2T.org.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group