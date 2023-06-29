CODE RED: Outdoor activities not recommended as air quality concerns linger

PITTSBURGH — Air quality will once again be a huge issue for much of the area Thursday with levels high enough to make prolonged outdoor activities difficult for some people. A Code Red Air Quality alert is in effect with the worst conditions expected during the morning hour as smoke from Canadian wildfires will bring unhealthy air quality conditions.

An atmospheric “inversion” will trap smoke and fog near the surface, reducing visibility and creating a rough start to the day. Light winds will keep a smoky haze in the air through the afternoon.

Outdoor activities are not recommended, especially for young children and those with respiratory ailments. Please be smart and pay attention to your body if you are outdoors.

The next weather maker will bring air quality improvements Friday but also increase the threat for thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms with damaging winds will be possible late Friday and early Saturday.

Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for current conditions in their area.

More info from the DEP:

Here are some tips for reducing ozone pollution:

Driving less by carpooling or using public transportation;

Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips;

Limiting engine idling;

Refueling cars and trucks after dusk; and

Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature and turning off lights that are not in use.

