Popular Pittsburgh-area wedding venue sold, leaves some couples scrambling to find new space

PITTSBURGH — This is every bride’s worst nightmare. Some couples are scrambling to find a new wedding venue after The Chadwick in Wexford was recently sold. Some brides said they were not even given a heads-up.

“I just feel like we are starting from square one all over again,” Cheyenne Harris said.

Harris and her fiancé Tyler Hartin got engaged last fall and soon after, booked The Chadwick venue for their wedding. They put a deposit down for Memorial Day weekend 2025.

For more than 25 years, The Chadwick has been a popular venue for couples celebrating their big day. It’s also been a well-known spot for many other special occasions.

“Whenever we went to see it, it was beautiful. It was everything we wanted,” Harris said. “It was just really perfect for both of us. We really loved the venue.”

However, Harris was shocked when she received this email Monday from the venue saying The Chadwick was sold to Jim Shorkey Family Automotive Group and they would need to find a new venue for next year.

“It has been super difficult the last two days have been us researching again. There are a lot of places already booked for that weekend,” Harris said. “We are looking at places that are an hour and a half outside of Pittsburgh now.”

On top of that, Harris said some available venues are not within their budget. She’s also trying to re-coordinate with her DJ, photographer, and make-up artist. She wishes The Chadwick would have handled this better.

“Just getting an email saying hey we were bought out you will have to find a new venue. I understand the situation they are in but if they were getting to that point then I think they should have been a little more up front with us,” Harris said.

Harris was told they will get a refund for their deposit but doesn’t know when. The Chadwick said Common Plea Catering is taking over operations and will handle the remaining 2024 booked events.

The Chadwick will remain in operation until the end of the year. The venue is also still accepting new event bookings for 2024.

