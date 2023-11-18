Family makes new tradition at Holiday Market in Market Square

PITTSBURGH — The Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Market Square was already a lively and festive place to be Saturday afternoon, ahead of Light Up Night.

The square buzzed with live music and vendors selling holiday goods and refreshments.

One family visiting the holiday market told Channel 11 they saw it as an opportunity to create new traditions with their young children.

“We are trying to make new traditions and new memories. We’ve been down here individually before, to the market, and it’s really cool. It’s very Pittsburgh, so we thought this might be a good inclusion in new memories,” said Travis Neely of Penn Hills.

The Neelys decided that part of this new tradition would be picking out an ornament for their Christmas tree.

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market is open through Christmas Eve. Click here to see the entire list of vendors and season hours.

