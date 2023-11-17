Allegheny County employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars in taxpayer money from vault

PITTSBURGH — An employee at the Allegheny County Treasurer’s Office is facing multiple felony charges. He’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash from the vault.

According to a criminal complaint, Michael Joey O’Toole had been taking the money hundreds of dollars at a time over the course of a year.

O’Toole served as a supervisor and handled incoming cash deposits. The missing money was discovered during an audit about two weeks ago.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., how police say O’Toole pulled the crime off.

