Light Up Night 2023: Your complete guide to kicking off the holiday season in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has released the details for Highmark Light Up Night, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Light Up Night brings the return of the Peoples Gas Holiday Market, Santa’s House and more.

Tree lightings, live music, craft food vendors, festive shopping and supersized firework displays will all be part of the celebration.

Here’s a look at everything the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has planned for Light Up Night.

Grand opening weekend events

Peoples Gas Holiday Market

Grand opening festivities will kick off on Friday, Nov. 17.

Starting at 9 a.m., the Spirits of Giving from Around the World Exhibit will open in the PPG Place lobbies, and ice skating at the rink in PPG Plaza will open to the public at 11 a.m.

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market will open on Friday at 11 a.m. in Market Square, and live music will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The blessing and opening of the Pittsburgh Creche will take place at the U.S. Steel Tower at noon.

At 5:30 p.m., Merry Karaoke will take place, and every singer will get to draw from a bag of restaurant gift cards, worth up to $500. You can sign up to karaoke in advance by clicking here, or you can walk up for open slots.

Things to do at Light Up Night

Light Up Night festivities begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, with fun for the whole family starting with the Highmark Holiday Block Party at Penn Avenue and Stanwix Street.

A lineup of short films will be shown at Harris Theater between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

On the Highmark Main Stage, sing along to live performances and join the Pirates Parrot and Pierogies at the Pirates Mini-Fest.

Inside Fifth Avenue Place, you can enjoy a variety of ice carving displays and snap photos with Elf, the Grinch, Barbie, Olaf and more. A live ice-carving show by master ice carver Rich Bubin of Ice Creations will also take place.

Anyone wanting to escape the cold can head indoors at 6th and Liberty Avenue for PNC Holiday KidsPlay between 2 and 6 p.m. Kids can enjoy free crafts, educational games and more.

Across the street in the Heinz Hall Courtyard, snap some photos in the selfie garden with life-size characters and scenes from Fred Rogers Productions.

The Gingerbread House Competition Display will be located in the grand lobby of the City-County Building.

Live music all day long

Live music at Highmark Light Up Night

Musical entertainment will be presented on four stages: the Highmark Main Stage, the Cultural District Stage, the Xfinity Riverfront Stage and the Sounds of Seasons Stage in Market Square.

Sing, Sing, Sing! followed by Pittsburgh icons Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, and Miss Freddye’s Blues Band will perform at the Highmark Main Stage starting at 3 p.m.

Clara Kent with special guest Mani Bahia, along with Pickup Line and the PennSOULvanians will take the Cultural District Stage.

Headliner Phillip Phillips will perform on the Xfinity Riverfront Stage.

In Market Square, festive live music will be played all day long with alternating performances from Gena y Pena and Norm Nardini starting at 5 p.m.

Tree lightings, fireworks will light up the night

PPG Place Ice Rink & Tree

The different tree lightings will begin at 5 p.m. on Grand Street, with the City of Pittsburgh’s Tree and rooftop fireworks at the City-County Building.

At 6 p.m., the American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration will begin, along with the tree lighting at the ice rink in PPG Plaza. Live figure skating and entertainment will start at 4:45 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the iconic Highmark Christmas Tree lighting and Zambelli Fireworks will light up the night sky at Penn Avenue and Stanwix Street.

The Comcast Business Sphere Tree at Market Square, the Allegheny County Courthouse tree and Duquesne Light Company’s brand new holiday tree in Point State Park will all light up at 7 p.m. as well.

The Sister Bridges will be lit up starting at 8 p.m.

At 9:30 p.m., the Xfinity Fireworks Spectacular will begin, featuring a grand finale display by Zambelli Fireworks.

Where should I eat?

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has put together a dining directory so you can find the perfect spot to eat.

Click here to check out the directory.

Craft food vendors will be featured throughout downtown for the event.

New refreshments in Market Square this year include hot Glühwein from R Wine Cellar and SlyFox Brewery will feature their special holiday Christmas Ale.

Where should I park?

Downtown Pittsburgh offers a wide variety of parking garages and street parking.

Click here for a look at locations. Prices are subject to change for events.

