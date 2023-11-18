Local

Coroner called to house fire in Aliquippa

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Coroner called to house fire in Aliquippa

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Beaver County Coroner was called to a house fire in Aliquippa on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Buchanan Street around 3:45 p.m.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is on the way to the scene. WATCH for updates on 11 at 11 and WPXI.com.

The fire is under control, but crews and the fire marshal are still on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mysterious illness spreading nationwide among dogs
  • West Mifflin school board member accused of leaking football team’s game plan refuses to resign
  • House Ethics chairman moves to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress
  • VIDEO: Airsoft gun fired near Pitt campus; unrelated to pellet gun incident Wednesday, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read