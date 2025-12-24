Family of man killed in Carrick double shooting hold vigil at site of his murder, calls for justice

PITTSBURGH — Balloons filled the sky over Carrick Tuesday night in memory of a man who was killed in a double shooting.

Damien Milton was one of two people shot and killed at the intersection of Brownsville Road and Linnview Avenue last week.

His family gathered at the place where he was murdered to remember him.

His family and friends gathered at that spot to remember and honor the father of two.

His mother, Kimberly Kirsch, joined dozens of others in remembering her son.

“The fact that this could happen to him means it can happen to anybody. Damien was a light. He was good,” Kirsch said.

Those gathered laid candles, released balloons and grieved together.

They say Milton would do anything for anybody.

“My kids shouldn’t have to go without their father. He should be there to walk them to school, see them graduate,” Milton’s girlfriend and mother to his children, Waqiah Smith, said.

She urged others to keep the people they care about close.

“Hug your loved ones tight. Always say, ‘I love you.’ You don’t know when it’s your last time seeing them,” Smith said.

She was home with the kids when the shooting happened. Damien had run out to get a drink for one of them. She heard the gunshots.

At the vigil, both women called for justice and asked the shooter to turn himself or herself in.

“To the person who did this, I hope my son haunts you. I hope you see my son’s face every single day and I hope he tortures you,” Kirsch said.

Milton’s family did not know the other victim in this case, Quaziah Jones. They aren’t sure whether Damien did.

