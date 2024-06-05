Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides eligible seniors with vouchers for fruits, vegetables

Many senior citizens in Beaver County don’t have access to fresh fruits and vegetables, but over the next few months they will at Pennsylvania farmers markets.

Rosella Jordan is one of the thousands of seniors in Beaver County who are getting healthy food through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

Residents 60 and over, who are within the income guidelines, are eligible to get five $10 vouchers.

The vouchers can be used to buy fruits, vegetables and edible herbs grown in Pennsylvania, only at farmers markets and roadside stands anywhere in the state.

