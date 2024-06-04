Pittsburgh police sergeant facing charges over accusations he falsified time cards

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Police sergeant is facing charges over accusations he stole time while working secondary employment for theft prevention.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle first broke this story in January, when an investigation into the sergeant began over accusations he falsified his time card and was paid between $5,000 and $10,000 for hours he never worked.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 5 p.m., Earle details the charges now filed against the sergeant.

©2024 Cox Media Group