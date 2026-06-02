Father, veteran, beloved coach, dies in tree trimming accident 

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The marquee at the soccer fields in the Meadowlands where Ryan Jenny coached now reads “Semper Fi Coach Ryan.”

Michael Yates is the President of the Chartiers-Houston Soccer Club. He says he was devastated to learn Ryan Jenny died while working a tree-trimming job. He says his passion for his family, career and soccer always stood out.

“My favorite part about Ryan was his dedication and his love for his kids and the program as a whole,” Yates tells Channel 11. “He was in our program and coached for probably six or more years, ever since his little Jacobi was this big.”

Jacobi is now a 9th grader and plays high school soccer. Jenny never missed a game.

“I would imagine that he’s struggling right now,” Yates said. “They were very close.”

The 42-year-old veteran, who owned his own tree trimming business, ‘Semper Fi Tree Guy,’ died Monday on the job. A tree he was cutting down fractured 25 feet above him and fell on top of him. Investigators called it a tragic accident.

The impact he had on young lives goes far beyond the club soccer fields where he coached.

“If you look at the junior varsity or high school team now, it’s full of 9th and 10th graders, where his son is,” Yates said. “You can just see there is a dedication - their record is starting to improve.”

Jenny also ran for the school board, fighting for more funding for the soccer team.

As players get ready to return to the field Tuesday night, without Coach Ryan, coaches are preparing for a difficult conversation.

“I just wanted to express that we’re going to be missing him,” Yates added.

The Chartiers-Houston High School soccer team will have counselors available for anyone who needs them.

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