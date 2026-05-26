Fire that spread to multiple buildings in New Castle considered ‘very suspcious’

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A fire that spread to multiple buildings in Lawrence County on Monday night is under investigation, and officials are considering it “very suspicious.”

The fire broke out shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday on North Mercer Street in New Castle.

The fire primarily damaged Giovanni’s Salon and Spa on North Mercer Street, which has been closed for some time, and an adjacent white building. While the fire also spread to Hazel’s Restaurant, officials reported that the damage there was minimal.

New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe stated that the fire’s origins are highly questionable. He confirmed that police detectives are actively looking into the incident, and an arson investigator from the state will most likely be called in to assist with the investigation.

New Castle has a history of arson, having experienced a string of approximately 20 arsons between 2012 and 2013. That period saw the creation of an arson task force, which ultimately led to multiple arrests and charges, according to Chief Kobbe.

“The only thing we know for certain is this is very suspicious,” Kobbe said.

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