Fayette County celebrates youth softball team’s championship wins

A hometown celebration was held in Fayette County on Friday.

The community welcomed home the Bullskin 10-U softball team with a full parade through the community.

The team captured state, Mid-Atlantic, and Eastern Regional Championships.

The celebration continued at the ball field with music, food and fireworks to honor the girls’ unforgettable season.

“They play for each other, they play for themselves and they play for all these people here. They put Bullskin on the map,” head coach Jeremy Nunamaker said.

The coach tells us this group is the first team in the league’s history to win all three championships.

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