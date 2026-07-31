Beaver County rehab facility scrutinized for alleged poor living conditions

ROCHESTER, Pa. — A nursing home in Beaver County is being scrutinized for allegedly poor living conditions for residents.

A local woman tells Channel 11 she was looking at rehab facilities for her mother-in-law when she toured Rochester Manor and Villa in Rochester. She says during the tour, there were some concerns she had about the lack of air conditioning she took to social media.

After posting those concerns, she was flooded with photos of conditions inside, including moldy showers, rats, rat droppings in bathrooms and even bed bugs.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek is speaking with that woman and two residents of Rochester Manor and Villa about the concerns coming up tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

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